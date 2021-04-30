Takeaways from the FBI’s Giuliani Raids

Kim Wehle on why his Ukraine machinations are finally getting serious scrutiny, after Trump’s DOJ reportedly stalled the investigation.

Jim Swift
Apr 30

Takeaways from the FBI’s Giuliani Raids

KIMBERLY WEHLE: His Ukraine machinations are finally getting serious scrutiny, after Trump’s DOJ reportedly stalled the investigation.

Tim Miller Explains It All

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to talk about Mike Pence’s rehab tour, Gaetzgate, Rudy Giuliani’s and Ron Johnson’s Ukraine problem, Lin Wood and the South Carolina Convention of Crazy, and Joe Biden on race.

FDR Redux?

E.J. Dionne helps the panel unpack Biden's first 100 days, plus, racial and class messaging.

MORNING SHOTS: Rethinking Voter IDs 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: Jonathan Haidt has a warning.

THE TRIAD: India's Humanitarian Catastrophe 🔐

JVL: The scale of death coming in India is hard to imagine.

SECRET PODCAST: Grading Biden's First 100 Days 🔐

The East German judges are here!

TNB LIVESTREAM: Biden’s Policies vs. the GOP Culture War 🔐

JVL, Amanda, Mona, and Charlie talk about Biden’s speech, Rudy Giuliani’s problems, the GOP and fake news, as well as their obsession with culture wars over legislating.

WeWork: The Mumbo-Jumbo and the Meaning

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: The scandal-ridden flex-office business is still around, despite the pandemic. Its ousted founder gets the documentary treatment.

Ted Cruz’s Accidental Confession

MONA CHAREN: His anti-woke-CEOs rant? It inadvertently reveals a cynical GOP calculation.

'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse,' Reviewed 👎

SONNY BUNCH on what can we learn about box office resiliency from Asia.

It’s Friday! We made it. Do you think you’ve had a long week? Maybe had a long year? Well, read this WSJ item about a guy who was forced to stay on a massive ship, largely by himself, for four years. It can always be worse.

Evil Mouse Company Does Good? It appears Disney’s lobbyists got a carve out from the Florida GOP’s silly attempt to punitively punish big tech, and it just might kill the whole bill.

Twitter avatar for @AnnaForFloridaRep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 @AnnaForFlorida
You know what’s really funny about this deplatforming bill that is a priority for ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩? Yesterday an amendment popped up to create (I kid you not!) a CARVE OUT for companies that own theme parks. 1/ Legislative tweetstorm clears on social media ‘deplatforming’ billAn apparent carveout for Disney drew questions from Democrats.floridapolitics.com

April 30th 2021

90 Retweets

Do you know who can afford to buy a theme park? Twitter. Facebook. Google. Or, they might just ban Floridians from using their platforms, which is fine by me. Perhaps might even improve discourse a bit. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

As Pete would say: “Thanks, Mickey the Mouse!”

It’s nice to not care about the draft… As a Browns fan.

Twitter avatar for @MDLehmannMichael Lehmann @MDLehmann
In my latest @clevelanddotcom piece, I explain how @bakermayfield’s brilliant play has allowed #Browns fans to be blissfully unaware of the top QB prospects this year. I also include references to an Arnold movie and mullets. Enjoy. Because of Baker’s brilliance, the QB draft (for once) is no-stress for Browns fans: Michael LehmannWhen I’m watching the NFL draft this week, there’s only one question I’ll ask when the top college quarterbacks don their new hats and beam for the audience: If/when this rookie plays Cleveland, and Baker Mayfield’s Pro Bowl play gives the Browns a massive lead, will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowne…cleveland.com

April 30th 2021

8 Retweets

The NRA’s membership problem. Stephen Gutowski at The Reload explains.

Neil Cavuto goes for the jugular…

Twitter avatar for @atruparAaron Rupar @atrupar
Neil Cavuto demolishes Kelly Loeffler’s Georgia election conspiracy theory with one question Image

April 30th 2021

399 Retweets

Reliving the Biden Scandals. I’m sure you’ll find this very upsetting!

Twitter avatar for @TheDailyShowThe Daily Show @TheDailyShow
100 days of totally real Joe Biden scandals Image

April 30th 2021

1,252 Retweets

Living the dream… Once things improve a bit and all of my friends are vaccinated, I want to have a big camp out at Prince William Forest Park and make some food under the stars on my Can Cooker. My kids are too young to camp, and my wife is not exactly a fan. But this 13 year old? Living. The. Dream.

What’s Next? Tune into Bill Kristol on the What’s Next? pod to talk about the current state of the GOP.

Snoop Dogg, Taxpayer Hero? Yes.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back on Monday, and hope you have a great weekend. Feel free to drop me a line if you want to get in touch: swift@thebulwark.com.

