Takeaways from the FBI’s Giuliani Raids

KIMBERLY WEHLE: His Ukraine machinations are finally getting serious scrutiny, after Trump’s DOJ reportedly stalled the investigation.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to talk about Mike Pence’s rehab tour, Gaetzgate, Rudy Giuliani’s and Ron Johnson’s Ukraine problem, Lin Wood and the South Carolina Convention of Crazy, and Joe Biden on race.

E.J. Dionne helps the panel unpack Biden's first 100 days, plus, racial and class messaging.

MORNING SHOTS: Rethinking Voter IDs 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: Jonathan Haidt has a warning.

JVL: The scale of death coming in India is hard to imagine.

The East German judges are here!

JVL, Amanda, Mona, and Charlie talk about Biden’s speech, Rudy Giuliani’s problems, the GOP and fake news, as well as their obsession with culture wars over legislating.

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: The scandal-ridden flex-office business is still around, despite the pandemic. Its ousted founder gets the documentary treatment.

MONA CHAREN: His anti-woke-CEOs rant? It inadvertently reveals a cynical GOP calculation.

SONNY BUNCH on what can we learn about box office resiliency from Asia.

It’s Friday! We made it. Do you think you’ve had a long week? Maybe had a long year? Well, read this WSJ item about a guy who was forced to stay on a massive ship, largely by himself, for four years. It can always be worse.

Evil Mouse Company Does Good? It appears Disney’s lobbyists got a carve out from the Florida GOP’s silly attempt to punitively punish big tech, and it just might kill the whole bill.

Do you know who can afford to buy a theme park? Twitter. Facebook. Google. Or, they might just ban Floridians from using their platforms, which is fine by me. Perhaps might even improve discourse a bit. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

As Pete would say: “Thanks, Mickey the Mouse!”

It’s nice to not care about the draft… As a Browns fan.

The NRA’s membership problem. Stephen Gutowski at The Reload explains.

Neil Cavuto goes for the jugular…

Reliving the Biden Scandals. I’m sure you’ll find this very upsetting!

Living the dream… Once things improve a bit and all of my friends are vaccinated, I want to have a big camp out at Prince William Forest Park and make some food under the stars on my Can Cooker. My kids are too young to camp, and my wife is not exactly a fan. But this 13 year old? Living. The. Dream.

What’s Next? Tune into Bill Kristol on the What’s Next? pod to talk about the current state of the GOP.

Snoop Dogg, Taxpayer Hero? Yes.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back on Monday, and hope you have a great weekend. Feel free to drop me a line if you want to get in touch: swift@thebulwark.com.

