THURSDAY NIGHT BULWARK returns after a week off!

Join Mona Charen, Tim Miller, JVL, and Amanda Carpenter as they discuss Juneteenth, the ongoing need for a 1/6 commission, and the SCOTUS ruling on Obamacare tonight at 8pm Eastern.

Reminder: Please make sure to change your Zoom comments settings to Panelists and Attendees so everyone c…