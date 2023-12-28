Recently in The Bulwark:

I KEEP BEING TOLD that we are hopelessly divided. That our culture is dark and depraved. Decadent and dystopian. “Closer to Civil War than anyone would like us to believe.” And sometimes when I’ve spent a little too much time listening to Candace or reading JVL my mind goes there too. But I gotta tell you, as I walked up to the Superdome to see Bey a few months back flanked by an exuberant, beautiful, crowd it didn’t feel like we were on the cusp of societal collapse. The crowd was overwhelmingly black and brown and multigenerational, a mix of family outings and girls’ nights out. Then there were my fellow gays and theys dolled up in glittery silver. And the Metairie Moms who schlepped in from the burbs. It made it feel as if things here in America were far from dark. That they were some kind of flawless.

Clermont County, Ohio on an early dog walk.

Happy Thursday! I’m headed to some Christmas-season lights with the family, and just wanted to remind Bulwark+ members that there is no TNB tonight.

Nikki Haley botches it in New Hampshire… With a telling non-answer about the cause of the Civil War. Is it just me or has she been running from one of the few good things she did in office in 2015? Did she think this equivocating might keep some of the psychopaths from the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire in the maybe column? This isn’t her first cringe rodeo, Liam Donovan reminds us. And it’s not like any of the other top contenders are good on this, either, S.V. Dáte reminds us: That’s just where the MAGA party is. Pretty sad for a party that used to pride itself on Lincoln and opposition to slavery.

Listen for yourself:

The tribalist mind… Jay Nordlinger dilates.

“Giuliani isn't the only miscreant to spread life-destroying lies about two innocent election workers…” Kim Wehle writes: “Donald Trump did it too, but he's not the one facing a $148 million defamation verdict.”

