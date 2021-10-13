5 Reasons Biden Could Do Better Than I Think

The optimist's case.

Share
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) at the Lubber Run Community Center on July 22, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

1. MOAR Happy Talk!

This week I’ve been laying out the bear case for Biden and Democrats. But as an intellectual exercise, let’s tick …

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous