TIM MILLER: 7 Things to Watch for on Primary Night

If you are one of the few, the proud, the Beltway Republican wishcasters who believe that the Grand Ol’ Party is ready to move on from Mr. Trump—well get ready, because today might just be the high-water mark of your year! Republican voters in Georgia and Alabama seem poised to rebuke Trump’s chosen candidates and they might even back one of the most potent thorns in his side during his coup attempt. So I wanted to give a clear-eyed look at these races—and others—with a thumbnail guide for what people should know ahead of tonight’s primaries.

Misinformation, disinformation and other ‘cheap speech’ has voters confused about truth and lies, and is threatening our democracy. Law professor and author Rick Hasen joins Charlie Sykes on today’s podcast.

IAN KELLY AND DAVID J. KRAMER: Putin Is Failing in Ukraine, But Winning in Georgia

Ukraine and Georgia have long been the two most pro-EU, pro-NATO, pro-democracy countries on Russia’s borders, struggling with fits and starts toward Euro-Atlantic integration and the rule of law. For thirty years, it has often seemed that as one made progress, the other backslid. The same pattern is repeating itself as brave Ukrainians beat back Russian offensives and joke about allowing NATO to join Ukraine, while Georgia, their Black Sea neighbor, heads in the wrong direction. Georgia’s geography may straddle East and West, but opinion polls consistently show large majorities support joining NATO (75 percent) and the EU (88 percent). Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, rhetorically still supports a Western integration policy. But its actions show the Georgian Dream government is clearly casting its lot with the wrong crowd.

RYAN BUSSE: Even the Gun Industry Knew We Would End Up Here

Last week’s Buffalo murders are the byproduct of a gun industry business model designed to profit from increasing hatred, fear, and conspiracy. How do I know? Because for years I was a senior executive in the firearms industry. Like many people in America, I was raised around guns—in my case on a ranch with a family who hunted and shot together. It was there that I learned the basic truths of interacting with guns and I brought that experience into the gun industry beginning in 1995. For the first few years of my career, I experienced very little in the way of conflict within myself or with other firearms executives, because the industry operated under a self-imposed code of responsibility. The industry’s own trade group, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) went so far as to formalize this “code of conduct” with strict rules which applied to every single industry company.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

The Blues didn’t have it last night… A disappointing loss, putting them on the brink of elimination to the Colorado Avalanche. I am not a fan of Nazem Kadri, and think he often plays dirty (then again, so did I as a youth). But as Defector notes: It’s better to be good than angry:

Could this have gone any worse for the Blues? If they had just taken the high road and let Kadri skate in peace, that would have certainly left a fair amount of bloodlust unsated, but that wouldn’t have been quite as humiliating as what actually ended up happening. Letting a marked man score three times is one thing if you also manage to rough him up a bit, but to try and fail as blatantly as the Blues did just makes the final result sting that much more.

Truer words.

Tom Cruise terrifies James Corden… I don’t know about you, but I am excited for the new Top Gun flick and hope to see it as soon as practicable. The amount of work Cruise put into it with his piloting skills are on full, humorous display here.

The MAGA folks denied it… But yes, Trump & has family were lining their company’s pockets with government cash from the Secret Service. Now we know exactly how much.

The courts aren’t buying far-right laws meant to punish big tech.

Today I learned… That some states, like Georgia, allow political parties to put a series of questions on their primary ballot. The GA Republicans one reads like one of those fake “GOP Census” fundraising emails. The Democrats’ questions are marginally better, but still, hard to comprehend why this is allowed.

