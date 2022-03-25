“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.” — Ginni Thomas text message to Mark Meadows, November 10, 2020

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas arrive at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Even though the “political activism” of Ginni Thomas has been thoroughly documented (here, here, and here), it turns out that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas is way worse than you thought.

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported last night that a new cache of text messages show that she “repeatedly pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

Make sure you read Amanda Carpenter’s excellent breakdown in today’s Bulwark, but here are the nine most bizarre things about Thomas’s sedition texts.

(1) She really, seriously wanted Sidney Powell, “who promoted incendiary and unsupported claims about the election, to be ‘the lead and the face’ of Trump’s legal team.” As Amanda reminds us: “That would be Sidney “Release the Kraken” Powell. At one point in late December 2020, Trump reportedly considered appointing Powell as special counsel to preside over a sham investigation of seized voting machines.”

On November 19, the day Powell gave her bizarre Kraken press conference at the RNC, Thomas texted Meadows: “Sounds like Sidney and her team are getting inundated with evidence of fraud. Make a plan. Release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down.”

(2) Thomas was deep into the crazy.

“The first of the 29 messages between Ginni Thomas and Meadows was sent on Nov. 5, two days after the election. She sent him a link to a YouTube video labeled “TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN.” Pieczenik, a former State Department official, is a far-right commentator who has falsely claimed that the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., was a “false-flag” operation to push a gun-control agenda. The video Thomas shared with Meadows is no longer available on YouTube. But Thomas wrote to Meadows, “I hope this is true; never heard anything like this before, or even a hint of it. Possible???”

(3) Thomas trafficked in QAnon conspiracy theories.

“Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states," she wrote, adding "I hope this is true.”

As Woodward and Costa note: “During that period, supporters of the QAnon extremist ideology embraced a false theory that Trump had watermarked mail-in ballots so he could track potential fraud. ‘Watch the water’ was a refrain in QAnon circles at the time.”

On November 5, she quote-texted this to the White House Chief of staff:

"Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition," adding: "I hope this is true".

(4) All of this was taking place while Trump was placing his hopes on the Supreme Court intervening to overturn the election. The High Court faced a host of real and threatened legal actions, with momentous consequences.