A Crucial Film to Understand Ukraine's Struggle
'Mr. Jones' screenwriter Andrea Chalupa on the Holodomor and Russia's quest to strangle truth.
Sonny is joined this week by Andrea Chalupa, the screenwriter of Mr. Jones, the true story of Gareth Jones’s efforts to bring the horrifying reality of the Stalin-made famine in Ukraine that killed between 3.3 and 3.9 million people. They talk about getting that film written and financed, the response to it, and how best to push back against Russian dis…