The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
A Good Year For Authoritarians?
0:00
-59:59

A Good Year For Authoritarians?

The Bulwark
Dec 23, 2022
Share

Eliot and Eric look forward to the holidays and review the last year. They talk about the historical significance of the war in Ukraine, the current situation, and possible outcomes. They discuss whether or not this has been a good year for authoritarians around the world and review the situation in China, the prospects for U.S.-China relations (specifically concerning Taiwan), and the popular uprising and revolutionary situation in Iran. They also thank their production team for a great year of Shield of the Republic.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com.

Financial Times’s Report about Iranians’ Harassments of the Clerics (https://www.ft.com/content/3b6c241c-e792-4970-957b-556a1088d9a8)

Lawry Freedman’s Substack Post on Security Guarantee for Russia (https://samf.substack.com/p/who-can-guarantee-russian-security?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2)

Henry Kissinger’s Peace Plan (https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-push-for-peace/)

Fred Kaplan’s Critique of Henry Kissinger (https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/12/henry-kissinger-ukraine-peace-plan-vladimir-putin.html)

Supreme Command (https://www.amazon.com/Supreme-Command-Soldiers-Statesmen-Leadership/dp/1400034043)

Institute for the Study of War (https://www.understandingwar.org/)

Julia Davis’s Twitter (https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor)

New York Times Report about the War (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/12/16/world/europe/russia-putin-war-failures-ukraine.html)

New York Times Report about U.S.’s Attempt to Save Valery Gerasimov’s Life (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/17/world/europe/russia-war-putin-facts.html)

Congressional Commissions on the National Defense Strategy’s Report (https://www.usip.org/sites/default/files/2018-11/providing-for-the-common-defense.pdf)

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
53:23
Liz Cheney on American Authoritarianism
  
The Bulwark
49:16
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
51:46
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
54:57
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
57:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:03:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:05:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
55:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark