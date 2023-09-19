Sep 19 • 32M

A ‘Haunting’ Murder Mystery

Plus: how social media is changing perceptions of the Hollywood strikes.

 
This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Drew Barrymore’s aborted decision to bring her show back sans writers before the WGA strike ends and how social media pressure is helping enforce solidarity. Then they review A Haunting in Venice, the latest adventure of Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about Hasan Minhaj and the duty, if any, standup comedians have to the truth. And if you enjoyed this episode make sure to share it with a friend!

