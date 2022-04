Very Serious

Peter Suderman Schools Me (and You) on Cocktails

Listen now (43 min) | Dear readers, I know, I said yesterday that today’s cocktail post was only going to be for paying subscribers. But this is the first edition of the podcast where we’re actually pushing the audio through Substack’s pipes. We’re still kicking the tires on that system — and for boring technical reasons, we couldn’t find a good way to paywall the text while …

Read more