Aug 19 • 12M
A Native Boom
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
The choices of setting and hero for Prey—a Comanche in the 18th century—are the most interesting thing about the movie, and places it firmly within the recent trend of films and TV shows highlighting indigenous characters. So we thought we’d talk a bit about that boom and what we’ve enjoyed from it.