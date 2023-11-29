Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

A voting booth at the Gates of Heaven Synagogue on November 8, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

LAST WEEK, A FEDERAL APPEALS COURT ruled in a 2-1 decision that there is no private cause of action under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). What this means is that only the Department of Justice—and not voters and other groups—can sue to challenge electoral maps that are gerrymandered to the disadvantage of racial minorities. Because most Section 2 cases are brought by private plaintiffs and not DOJ, the ruling, if left to stand, will make it much harder for courts in the seven states of the Eighth Circuit—Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota—to enforce what’s left of the VRA. Let’s start with some background…

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

🎉NEW!🎉 Watch Michael and Charlie record the show.

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

🎭 THE NIKKI HALEY CONSORTIUM 🎭

THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HISTORY owns a very special pair of red, white, and blue flip-flops. Republicans sold them at their 2004 convention to fuel their flip-flop attacks on then-Sen. John Kerry, the Democrat running against President George W. Bush. I nominate Nikki Haley for her own Smithsonian exhibit. She may or may not be on track to wrest the 2024 Republican nomination from Donald Trump, but this much is clear: She’s already a museum-level flip-flopper. Flip-flops with five-inch heels, anyone?

READ THE REST.

THE WESTERN ALLIANCE FACES a critical test in Ukraine. Should Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prevail, Russia will be greatly strengthened both materially and technically. Its armed forces will be at the borders of NATO allies Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Its strategic weakness along its southwest border, which constrains its ability to invade the Baltic states, will be gone. If the United States allows such a strategic catastrophe to happen, it will completely discredit the policies of collective security and deterrence that have prevented the outbreak of general war for the past eighty years.

READ THE REST.

LISTEN🎧: Mona and Charlie consider Haley’s chances on Just Between Us 🔐

My View: Nikki Haley is an ideal candidate to support to deny Trump the nomination. Who knows if she will, or can, be that candidate on Super Tuesday. In an alternate universe, it’s possible she’d be an excellent candidate to support in a general election. In this universe, she is not.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Courtesy Holly Berkley-Fletcher

New office art! Thanks to super reader Holly for the amazing gift! You can read more about her art here.

In local news… A proposed data center near me is apparently driving people to say crazy things.

It’s that time of the cycle… For Presidential campaign Christmas merch.

Give the Gift of Bulwark+

Understanding Trump’s pardon abuses... Amanda Carpenter and Grant Tudor at Protect Democracy.

What American Jews Fear Most… by Senator Chuck Schumer.

The Abyss… In 4K? Sign me up.

Inside the paranoid mind of Trump… As told by his legal recent filings, which channel his wishes.

The Medicare Advantage Trap… “In 46 states, once you choose Medicare Advantage at 65, you can almost never leave.”

Trump and pieces of flair… What could go wrong?

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.