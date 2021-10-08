"A Strategic Failure": The War in Afghanistan with Carter Malkasian

A discussion of why the war in Afghanistan was in General Mark Milley’s words “a strategic failure,” why the Afghan government failed to inspire Afghans to fight for their own country, and the legacy of former ambassador and peace agreement negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad. Our special guest is Carter Malkasian, who was a political advisor to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Commanding General of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and is the author of The American War in Afghanistan (New York: Oxford University Press, 2021). Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices