Nov 24 • 17M

A Thanksgiving Message from Team Bulwark

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Bulwarkers join Charlie Sykes to share their thoughts of gratitude for the holiday.

