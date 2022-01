Trump's kingmaking keeps hitting bumps in the road, and the GOP is helping to spread Covid as an electoral strategy. Plus, why does Schumer's sloppy leadership get so little notice? A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

