The speaker is trying to sate the MAGA wing with a sham impeachment, and maybe a government shutdown, but it will never be satisfied. Plus, Ignatius steps into the fray on Biden, and a badly behaved Boebert gets ejected. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes.

show notes:

Lauren Boebert being escorted from a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical in Denver.