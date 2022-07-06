Jul 6 • 43M
A.B. Stoddard: This Is a Different Election Now
When it comes to coups, guns, and abortion, Republicans have shown us just what they do when they have power. Now, Democrats have to get out and vote — and stop cannibalizing each other. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.