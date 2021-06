On today’s Bulwark podcast, Adam J. White joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent item on why the President’s post-election lawsuits matter, Bill Barr’s election memo, the silence of the GOP on Trump’s rhetoric, and the GOP’s electoral college hypocrisy.

