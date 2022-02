When Kevin McCarthy deposed Liz Cheney, he thought she'd just go away. Instead, he empowered his greatest enemy. And if he ever gets the speaker's gavel, he'll be held hostage to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

