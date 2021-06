On today’s Bulwark podcast, Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the GOP’s censure obsession, why he’s working to find conservatives who want to put country first and not Trump first and the future of legislating and compromise in what is increasingly a binary political culture.

