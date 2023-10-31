Oct 31 • 40M
Adam Kinzinger: Renegade
Adam Kinzinger
The former congressman says he wasn't always fighting the good fight, and that he feels some responsibility for the GOP's descent into dysfunction—and the rise of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his raw and personal new book, "Renegade."
