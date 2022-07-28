Jul 28 • 26M
Adm. James Stavridis: An Endgame in the Russia-Ukraine War?
Putin's mission has failed — he controls only slightly more stolen Ukraine land than he did in 2014. And the war may be headed to a conclusion much like the end of the Korean War, a "frozen conflict." Adm. James Stavridis joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.