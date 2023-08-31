Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Upgrade now! Get 30 days free.

PROSECUTORS HAVE A GOOD DEAL IN COMMON with conspiracy theorists, and with the sorts of people who write manuals about feline rescue for screenwriters, or self-help books called, like, StoryTime For Grownups: How the Magic of Aristotelian Narrative Logic Can Supercharge Your Sales. All of these sorts of people want reality to boil down into a nice, clean, linear chain of cause-effect relationships, in which the reason that things happen the way they do is because of clearly understood choices made by beings of undaunted agency. The purveyors of these kinds of stories proceed as though character were fate—which it sometimes is!—and thus that fate reveals character—which it frequently doesn’t.

READ THE REST.

Upgrade now! Get 30 days free.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Upgrade now! Get 30 days free.

THERE’S A NEW CONVENTIONAL WISDOM in Washington, best illustrated by the recent New York Times story featuring nameless Biden administration officials venting their frustration with Ukraine’s conduct of its defense against Russian aggression. Ukrainians are brave and deserve our support, goes the thinking, but the conflict will end in a stalemate. If true, it would also be terrible news for President Biden, who needs his administration’s record in Ukraine to be an asset, rather than a liability, as he runs for re-election in 2024.

READ THE REST.

Upgrade now! Get 30 days free.

IT HAS BEEN LESS THAN SIX MONTHS since President Joe Biden announced he will be running for re-election next year. His pitch to voters—that he can serve as leader of the free world until January of 2029, when he will be 86—was risky in April. Now, more than 14 months before Election Day, it’s alarming. A new Associated Press-NORC poll showed 77 percent of Americans say Biden is too old to carry out a second term, including 69 percent of Democrats. Those numbers have been rising over a series of similar findings. If most voters see Biden’s age as disqualifying now, it's not hard to imagine what polls on his viability will show us a year from now. This vulnerability cannot be wished away with Bidenomics or some Red Bull and vitamin B shots. Biden can’t effectively counter the impression that he is too old because he can’t interact with voters, or reporters, frequently and vigorously. Being up to the job in private is another story, to be sure—he can nap and do his job quietly and effectively with help from an able staff. But if he were capable of portraying himself as possessing the requisite energy to publicly carry out the duties of the hardest job on the planet for another five and a half years, he would simply be doing so.

READ THE REST.

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

TNB is back! Be sure to watch tonight at 8 Eastern as Chris Cillizza joins JVL and Will Saletan tomorrow night on TNB to discuss the end of the summer.

Upgrade now! Get 30 days free.

Holy Cow, Ukraine has cardboard stealth drones… Watch this.

I guess you could say he was headed to the Bigg House.. Proud Boy Joe Biggs got 17 years for his role on January 6th.

How Texas HOAs… Are Keeping Low-Income Renters Out.

Georgia normie Republicans… Have poured cold water on the hopes for a MAGA special session.

Check out County Highway… A 19th Century style newspaper that isn’t on the internet.

Happy retirement, Walter Oleszek! A longtime fixture of the Congressional Research Service is retiring. He started when Lyndon Johnson was President.

Justice Clarence Thomas Discloses… Trips Paid for by GOP Donor Harlan Crow.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.