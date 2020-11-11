AlarmismBe calm. But not complacent.Jonathan V. LastNov 11, 2020 74ShareShare A mural by Australian artist Scott Marsh. The mural was inspired by the comment “That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.” made by CNN reporter Anderson Cooper in response to Donald Trump's reaction to the U.…This post is for paying subscribersJoinAlready a paying subscriber? Log in