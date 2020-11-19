Alison Macor on screenwriting 'Top Gun' and 'Batman'

Sonny talks to the Austin-based Alison Macor this week about the life and times of Warren Skaaren this week. Skaaren’s battles with the studios and the Writer’s Guild to get proper credit for his work on Top Gun, Batman, Beverly Hills Cop 2, and Beetlejuice are the subject of her excellent book, Rewrite Man. Consider picking it up after listening to this podcast; it’s a quick read and a great view into a professional script doctor’s process.

If you like what you hear here, please share it with someone you know. The best way to grow a podcast’s audience is a good recommendation from a close friend. Just click the button below to pass it along!

Share The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood