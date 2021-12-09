All I Want for Christmas Are ... HDMI Cables?

On this week’s episode, Tony Davis of Tessive returns to the show just in time for Christmas to walk you through the upgrades and lateral movements you need to be thinking about if you have home theater gear on your Christmas wishlist. We discuss HDR formats (what’s the difference between Dolby Vision and HDR10, and does it really matter?), why movies and TV shows on Amazon look so bad (hint: they’re compressed to death), and why you desperately need to upgrade those HDMI cables (because we can’t have nice things, that’s why).