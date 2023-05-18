Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Before we jump in, please do me a favor and share this newsletter with someone you think will be interested and who might benefit from the quality journalism and podcasts that come with a Bulwark+ membership.

Today’s edition takes a look at the plan by the bipartisan group No Labels to run a “unity candidate” against Joe Biden and the eventual GOP nominee—and how that could have disastrous results for the Democrats. We’ll also get into the House GOP’s vote to keep Rep. George Santos in Congress for the foreseeable future.

Former Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) - (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus came to fruition because of efforts by No Labels, an organization dedicated to bipartisanship and finding common ground in politics.

Now, heading into the 2024 election cycle, No Labels is trying to get ballot access in all 50 states for a special “unity candidate” that would stand apart from either party. If it works, the organization’s unity candidate is expected to lift Donald Trump (or some other Republican nominee) into office by drawing a significant share of independent votes away from Joe Biden.