Aug 22 • 44M
Amanda Carpenter: Need to Know
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
Liz Cheney is campaigning against election deniers, Republicans were too arrogant about a red wave, and Trump's new made-for-TV legal team. Plus, a deep dive into the Georgia election interference investigation. Amanda Carpenter flies solo today — listen and share your feedback!