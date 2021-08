On today's podcast Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Trump's attack on Capitol police; compassion fatigue for the unvaccinated; the demagoguery of Ron DeSantis, Biden's infrastructure bill, and the disaster in Afghanistan.

