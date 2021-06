On today’s Bulwark podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the GOP’s crybaby caucus, COVID passports, the Matt Gaetz controversy, “corporate communism” or fascism or whatever, the Fauci gaslighting, and the deficit and the debt.

