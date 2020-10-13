Amanda Carpenter on Trump’s COVID Kiss

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the President's super spreader rally and bizarre kiss promise, how Dr. Fauci is calling the Trump campaign's bluff, and whether Senate Republicans are going to find an off ramp from Trumpism, or is it too late?

