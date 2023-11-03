Nov 3 • 1HR 0M
"American World Leadership in Crisis"
Appears in this episode
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
Comments
The NY Times's Bret Stephens joins the panel to analyze the Gaza war, America's declining stomach for world leadership, the House's new speaker, and sagging GOP support for Ukraine.
highlights / lowlights
Mona Charen: Rick Scott: It's Time To Unite Behind Donald Trump
Bret Stephens: Italy’s Rumbling Supervolcano Has Half a Million Residents on Edge
Bill G…