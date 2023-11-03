Nov 3 • 1HR 0M

"American World Leadership in Crisis"

Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Damon Linker
Writes Notes from the Middleground Subscribe
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
William Galston
Mona Charen
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
Comments

The NY Times's Bret Stephens joins the panel to analyze the Gaza war, America's declining stomach for world leadership, the House's new speaker, and sagging GOP support for Ukraine.

highlights / lowlights

Mona Charen: Rick Scott: It's Time To Unite Behind Donald Trump

Bret Stephens: Italy’s Rumbling Supervolcano Has Half a Million Residents on Edge

Bill G…

This episode is for paid subscribers