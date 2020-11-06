An Embarrassing Presidential Display That Will Live in Infamy

David Priess: Other presidents’ worst moments didn’t involve tantrums about valid vote counting.

Jon Fasman of The Economist joins all of the regulars to discuss what we know and what we don’t about the election. Deep breaths.

On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Josh Kraushaar and Amanda Carpenter join host Charlie Sykes to discuss the end of the 2020 election, whether the GOP will ever be introspective, and the Georgia run-off and 2024.

The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood with Sonny Bunch: Cocktail Talk! What to buy (and what to make) to get through Election Month

People seemed to like my cocktail guide for Election Night. But it was, admittedly, a little … basic. (Even with the Sazerac’s invocation of absinthe.) So I had my good friends Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) and Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) on to talk about what they enjoy drinking—and making to drink. As it happens, Peter’s something of an expert on the subject of cocktails and had many thoughts about many things.

Brian Karem: The November 5 press conference was a new low point for the Office of the President as Trump made baseless claims about the state of the electoral race.

Amanda Carpenter: On the edge of defeat, the president clings to his lies.

Well, I’ve already lost a bet with a college friend when I said we’d know on election night who won. If only I was as smart as Tim Miller and caveated that with that we’d know if we know by 10 p.m. Oh well. I am happy to buy some White Castle for an old friend.

And it’s past 5 on a Friday and it still hasn’t been called. Biden is going to win it, but people are once bitten, twice shy from 2016.

Before I go up and make Kasha Varnishkes for the wife and twins, here are some links:

This candidate is bonkers.

A reader highlighted this candidate for Washington State Insurance Commissioner…

Oh, it gets better:

He’d rely on his connections to the minds of Ronald Reagan and Thomas Jefferson – with whom he says he shares a common ancestor in Genghis Khan – to help guide him in office. He said in a recent interview he’d set a new requirement for insurance policies that cover expensive items like rare paintings, upping the premium and requiring that policy holders have a military tank to help protect them

Now, think of a candidate that is this galaxy brain and ask yourself what percentage of the vote he’d get from Republican voters. If your first guess is less than 10 percent, well, that’s why we have a problem in the GOP.

Clay Higgins has lost the plot… Some people should just log off.

This man is a Congressman. But he’ll be getting some nuttier colleagues in a few weeks.

As it turns out… Suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be beheaded might cost you your lawyer. Steve Bannon just discovered this. Don’t worry, President Trump will pardon him in the next 70 days.

And now, for your daily moment of Zenn… Here’s why you should really be worried about Pennsylvania.

Have a great and restful weekend, let me know your thoughts, comments, concerns: swift@thebulwark.com.

