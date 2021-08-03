And Eric Schmitt Is Supposed to Be the Sane One
Tim Miller on the PAC supporting the supposedly mainstream Eric Schmitt's crazy new ad.
TIM MILLER: A PAC supporting the supposedly mainstream Missouri GOP Senate candidate launches with the craziest ad of the cycle (so far).
Michael Steele Is Not Toning It Down
On today's podcast, former RNC Chair Michael joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about the January 6 committee, Jim Jordan, Arizona's craziness, and his future in Maryland politics.
ATMA: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney: Can She Win?
Plus: 'The Green Knight,' reviewed!
MORNING SHOTS: The Fascist-Curious Right 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: Salazar, Orban, and the yearning for an American Caesar
THE TRIAD: You Won't Believe Who the Anti-Vaxxers Blame for the COVID Surge 🔐
JONATHAN V. LAST: Hint: It's always about The Wall.
BONUS ATMA: Should You Go See 'Stillwater'? 🔐
Alyssa makes the case to Peter, Sonny—and you!
FDA approval could unleash more vaccine mandates – Erin Durkin, National Journal
Yes, Sick or Quarantined Senators Could Blow Up the Infrastructure Vote – Ed Kilgore, Intelligencer
Activist Whose NGO Helped Olympian’s Husband Escape Belarus Found Dead in Kiev – Barbie Latza Nadeau, The Daily Beast
The Truth About the Quietest Town in America – Stephen Kurczy, Wired
That Weird California Computer Ban Isn’t What It Appears to Be. It’s Dumber. – Scott Shackford, Reason
Trump raised millions but spent none of it on audits and GOP candidates – Meridith McGraw, Politico
Rival Wants Regulators to Cripple Elon Musk’s Satellite Project
CORBIN BARTHOLD: Starlink’s fight for the future.
Meet John Bennett: The Oklahoma Republican Party’s Very Special Chairman
JIM SWIFT: The Sooner GOP looked at Allen West and said, "Hold my beer . . ."
The point is you’re not supposed to be polite, Glenn… The Youngkin camp forwarded me this statement in response to my story yesterday.
Ben Paviour @BPavesYoungkin on the possibility of Trump being reinstated as president: "I don’t know the particulars about how that can happen, because what’s happening in the court system is moving slowly and it’s unclear." https://t.co/Fn3sAvR4I7
The entire premise of my item is that people like John McCain were forceful in dealing with voters detached from reality. You’re supposed to push back if you’re a leader. Glenn Youngkin playing paddyfingers with election truthers isn’t going to stop until the election. (And maybe not even then, sadly.)
Will this really work? I guess maybe the data (if it exists) will tell us, but it seems to me that people in communities that need to hear this most aren’t watching TikTok microinfluencers.
From the time machine…
It’s Primary Day in Ohio… Will be interesting to see if Nina Turner is able to maintain her lead, or whether Shontel Brown is able to pull off the win. (READ: Tim Miller and me on this race from a few days ago.)
Will Chipman survive? This controversy probably isn’t something the White House will want to spend political capital on.
Speaking of trouble… If this is Andrew Cuomo’s defense, he is screwed. Not to mention how craven it is. If he won’t resign, NY Democrats should impeach him.
Both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden have called on Cuomo to resign. My theory?
Hold onto your butts.
Tucker Carlson, live from… Hungary? In the Post, Philip Bump on why the Fox News personality is there:
Millions of Fox News viewers this week are likely to be presented with a vision of Hungary that not only deprioritizes its political shift but champions Orban’s ostensible focus on preserving national character. Orbanism will almost certainly be cast not as a danger to American traditions but the salvation of it. Orban is almost certainly about to get a week-long infomercial on the United States’ most-watched cable network for nationalist authoritarianism, just as he wanted.
The secrets of working on a super yacht. A wild read at Bloomberg:
South Florida—from Palm Beach down to Miami—is quickly becoming a ’roided-out version of the Mediterranean. “But in Florida,” YachtLife’s Curley says, “the party’s all 12 months of the year.”
There the business is about day charters, often for time-crunched celebs willing to drop $15,000 on one epic joyride. On “Sunday Fundays,” Curley says, “you head out in the morning, drop anchor at the sandbar off Key Biscayne, play with the toys before you’re too drunk, then dock at the trendiest club.”
RIP. This week in Washington, we’ve had two D.C. MPD cops commit suicide, and just today, a Pentagon police officer was killed in the line of duty. Washington is a super magnet for crazy, and while we wait to hear about the motivation of the perpetrator, please say a prayer for this officer and their family and friends.
Choose your own deathventure…
