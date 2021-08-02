And the Simone Biles Hypocrisy Medal Goes To . . .

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the tennis Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Du Xiaoyi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

1. Pressure Is a Privilege

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick and tired of these snowflake athletes who refuse to do their p…