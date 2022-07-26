Jul 26 • 37M
Andrew Weissmann: Trump Acted with Premeditation
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Trump lied when he said on Jan 5 that Pence was on board with his plan, and he lied when he said he immediately sent in the National Guard. The committee has given the DOJ political cover, but the time to bring charges against him is limited. Andrew Weissmann joins Charlie Sykes.