Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Controversy

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) go deep on the controversies swirling about the new documentary about Anthony Bourdain, Roadrunner. Is it a big deal that the director used an AI program to have Bourdain narrate some of his emails? Is it a much bigger deal that the documentary excludes the point of view of his ex, Asia Argento, despite casting her as the villain of his final few years? And on the back half of the show, the gang discusses Loki, the latest TV show from the MCU which just wrapped up its first season on Disney+. Have they solved the multiverse problem? What *is* the multiverse problem?

