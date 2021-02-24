Anti-Trump Republicans Must Explore Options

Leading The Bulwark…

AMANDA CARPENTER: There is no room for dissent in Trump’s GOP.

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Karen Tumulty from the Washington Post joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about Ron Johnson's conspiracy theories about the insurrection, Tucker's QAnon denialism, and the Triumph of Nancy Reagan.

MORNING SHOTS: Down The Memory Hole 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Republicans want to rewrite Jan. 6th.

THE TRIAD: Will to Power 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: The mask is off the Flight 93 election crowd.

THE NEXT LEVEL: The Insurrection Hoax 🔐

It’s a pretty heated show today where Sarah takes some . . . . interesting? . . . stands.

BRIAN KAREM: A legacy of lunacy and lies.

MONA CHAREN: Cancel culture is such a bad idea that now everyone is doing it.

CHRISTIAN VANDERBROUK: Trump and his allies have been defeated, humiliated, and betrayed. It’s time to sweep the leg.

Happy Wednesday! Hope your “hump day” is treating you well. I had hoped to get a haircut today because of the hair of Matt Gaetz and the beard of Ted Cruz, but the scheduling didn’t work out… Such is pandemic life.

“And to those who say it was never so, that America's not been better, I say you're wrong. And I know because I was there. And I have seen it. And I remember.” Check out this ad from Principles First.

For those of you politically homeless conservative-leaning readers, you should check them out.

“Bizarre Drive Thru Idiocy” That’s how former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman put it. The state party opted for a parking lot convention rather than a statewide primary. Where do they hope to hold it? Liberty University.

Meaning: If you wanted to participate in any way, shape or form, you’d have to get yourself to Lynchburg, VA. Which is 3-4 hours away from the Northern VA suburbs. 3 hours away from Norfolk. So, an entire day of 8+ hours to choose between nutty, unqualified, or crazy. (An earlier version of this incorrectly identified Liberty as being in Lexington, VA.)

One wonders: Does the Virginia GOP ever want to win a statewide election every again?

The Airstream resurgence… My late grandfather was the comptroller of the Airstream corporation in Jackson Center, Ohio. It’s nice to see, in the Houston Chronicle, that these famed RVs are now fashionable again.

A response to Michael Che. If everything is anti-Semitic, the Jerusalem Post argues, then nothing is.

South Dakota goes after its own AG. It’d be nice if places like cough cough Texas cough cough could learn a lesson here.

Bringing Long Island on board. My favorite grocery store in the world, Lidl, is about to complete its acquisition of Best Market, a local chain with 30 stores. They dropped an ad to celebrate, and it’s a class act, and classic New York.

It had to be done…

You’re alone in a room… Would you shock yourself if you got bored? #PandemicProblems

Uh, here’s a story from The Military Times… And I am not going to spoil any part of it. Nearly every graf is a new twist or turn.

You can airdrop Stephen Miller into any situation… And I will guarantee he will be the asshole. So this report at Politico does not surprise me in any way. In fact, the first time I met Stephen Miller he started a similar argument!

Let’s go back in time… Via reader Brian Johnson, here’s a look at Cleveland’s old stadium, League Park. In the before times, I was able to meet up with Brian at an Indians game, and when we’re past the pandemic, I hope to meet many more of you at Bulwark events (formal or informal.) Forming friendships with our readers is one of the many perks of this job.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll be back tomorrow. Make sure to pencil in 8 PM on your calendar for our livestream. We hope to see you there. Questions, comments, concerns? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

