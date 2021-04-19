Are Swing Voters Worried About Cancel Culture?

Leading The Bulwark…

RICH THAU: A conversation with Trump-to-Biden voters about cancel culture.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Stephen Fowler joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss SB 202, the new Georgia voting law, Marjorie Taylor-Greene and the Anglo Saxons, and how white nationalism and “America First” have seemingly become synonymous.

MORNING SHOTS: Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: The "Replacement Theory" goes mainstream

THE TRIAD: Reality Has Consequences 🔐

JVL: Should we wear masks forever to protect people who refuse to get vaccinated?

THE SECRET PODCAST: The Yang Gang Thang 🔐

What if Andrew Yang is the future of Democratic populism? Also: The Chauvin verdict is coming.

TOMÁŠ KLVAŇA: For President Biden, it should be a wake-up call to strengthen pro-Western forces in Central and Eastern Europe.

SHIKHA DALMIA AND ARTHUR MELZER: Conservatives should accept their victories—not just stew over their losses.

BRENT ORRELL: The brain enhancements and robotic friends of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘Klara and the Sun.’

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: The industry’s assault on a Sony innovation presaged a sea change in the music landscape.

Happy Monday! Hope your weekend was as enjoyable as mine was. I got to take my family to church for the first time in 14 months, and our parish is taking it very seriously. While my daughters were sad they couldn’t take up non-perishables before Communion, they still got to bring some food to help stock the pantry.

Speaking of the pantry… You should check out The Department of Salad for some great dressing recipes from Emily Nunn. I am pretty picky, but there are a lot of great recipes here that I plan to try.

#5 in our programs. #1 in our hearts. Another thing I did this weekend was watch the memorial service for Bobby Plager, the Ambassador of the Saint Louis Blues. If you’re a hockey fan, tune in for some of the tributes, you’ll appreciate them. It’s a long one, but if you want to see what Bobby Plager meant to Saint Louis hockey fans, just watch this one bit.

Thinking back about Gregg Pruitt. One of the best Cleveland Browns players in history, and a very interesting story about how he ended up in Cleveland.

Cops, Crime, and Race… Read our friend (and occasional contributor) Cathy Young in the newly re-launched Arc Digital (subscribe!) on the toxic discourse surrounding the very real problems in policing.

Speaking of things you should consider supporting… Our friend Stephen Gutowski has launched his own publication covering all things second amendment. If you’re interested in the shitshow that is the NRA bankruptcy, Stephen is covering that like no other. He is, hands down, the best gun reporter I know of.

The Congressman representing one of the worst gerrymandered districts in the country is retiring. I know you’re not all from Ohio like I am, but come on:

THE. BEST. IS. YET. TO. COME!

The worst video game ever created. In The New Yorker, meet “Desert Bus.”

“I’ve achieved a Zen-like state while playing it, where it doesn’t bother me as long as I don’t think about it,” Stark continued. “If I do think about it, it’s goddam awful.”

Enjoy that #LongRead.

Falling from the edge of space. The strange, true tale of Bill Weaver, whose SR-71 Blackbird broke up mid flight at the edge of the atmosphere. Seriously.

The $100 New Jersey Deli you’ve never heard of. At Defector, a story of a hole-in-the-wall concept that seems not very above board.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Questions, comments, concerns, or deep thoughts? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

