Are the 'John Wick' Movies Deeper Than They Appear?
Plus: What's the matter with Marvel?
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) and Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) ask if the well-oiled machine that is Marvel studios is about to see the wheels come flying off. (Peter is out this week, but have no fear: He should be back next week.) And then they discuss John Wick: Chapter 4, a movie that is not only immensely fun to watch but also, possibly, sneaky-deep? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode this week on the great action franchises of the last 40 years or so. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!