Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget discusses our broken budget. The panel then turns to Israel and democracy.

highlights/lowlights

Bill's:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/03/29/investigating-low-fertility-rates/

Mona’s:

https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/the-secret-joke-at-the-heart-of-the-harvard-affir…