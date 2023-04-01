Are Video Games the New Comic Books?

This week I’m joined by Gene Park, video game reporter at the Washington Post, to talk about the oncoming video game boom and how our current moment feels reminiscent of 2008, when the comic book boom kicked off for real. Yes, there had been comic book successes before that, your Batmans and your Spider-Mans. But 2008 saw the release of The Dark Knight (which smashed opening weekend records) and Iron Man (which inaugurated the single most successful franchise of all time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe), recalibrating how Hollywood thought of superhero cinema. Between The Last of Us’s popularity with critics and audiences alike and projections that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, it feels like we’re hitting a similar inflection point with video game adaptations.

