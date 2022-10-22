Oct 22 • 15M
Arizona: Psychologically Unfun (with Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer)
Arizona is ground-zero for the Big Lie about the 2020 election. The Republican nominees for Governor and Secretary of State, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, are avowed election deniers, and Democrats may or may not rise to the occasion to beat them. But our guest HAS risen to the occasion: Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer joins Sarah to listen to Ari…