ATMA Joins 'The Suicide Squad'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) all agree that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is, basically, a nine-figure descendant of The Toxic Avenger. But does that make it good, or expensive, overbearing schlock? And they debate whether or not Johnny Depp should be given the lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival … but they’re not debating the thing you think they might be debating. And make sure to check out the special bonus episode on spoilers and spoiler theory. Unless, of course, you want to watch The Green Knight first. It’ll still be there when you get back from the theater.