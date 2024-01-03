The Bulwark
ATMA's Top Ten of 2023!
Sonny Bunch
Jan 3, 2024
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Peter Suderman (Reason), and Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) discussed their ten (or so!) favorite movies of the year. You may have already seen Sonny’s list, but who knows how much things have changed in the weeks between its publication and the taping of this episode. One thing that’s definitely true: there’s more divergence this year than in years past. Many different movies get a shoutout and only a few share positions. If you want to win an argument against the friends you talk movies with, by sharing your favorite ATMA host’s list, just click below.

Our bonus episode this Friday is on Michael Mann’s Ferrari, so if you want to hear our thoughts on that one, make sure to sign up for Bulwark+. New Year means a new chance to subscribe, and we’re offering a free month for anyone who wants to get their election year off to a good start. Sign up now so you can listen to our review—and everything else the Bulwark does!—today.

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Sonny Bunch

