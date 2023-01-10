Jan 10 • 37M

'Babylon': Big, Messy, and Kinda Fun

Plus: Sports are King in the media landscape.

 
Sonny Bunch
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if they’ve all been focused on the wrong thing when it comes to the future of streaming. Movies, TV shows: none of these things really matter compared to … sports. At least, financially. And then they discuss Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s woozy and wicked ode to/condemnation of Old Hollywood excess. Sure, it’s a movie about movies, but hey: movies matter too! Speaking of which, on this week’s bonus episode we’re talking about movies about movies on this movie podcast about movies. Make sure to swing by and check it out!

