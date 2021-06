On today’s Bulwark podcast, former Rep. Barbara Comstock joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Liz Cheney’s ouster, and how being pushed out actually strengthens her standing as a politician. Plus, the ever-changing purity test bonanza on the right while the GOP doubles down on Trump while moderates try to do the Mar-a-Lago limbo.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher