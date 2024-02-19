Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

(Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

WE CAN ALL BE ALEXEI NAVALNY. Courage resides within each of us, even if we are never called upon to show it in the way that the martyred Russian opposition leader did. On Saturday, Navalny’s team confirmed that he had died the day before at the age of just 47 in the Siberian prison camp where Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, held him, often in solitary confinement.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood: Julian Schlossberg Returns to Tell More Hollywood Tales!

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

IMAGINE CHATTING WITH FIFTEEN Trump-voting women in swing-state Pennsylvania who remain dismayed by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. How many of them would you guess are so upset about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that it would drive them to vote for President Joe Biden in November? Think about your guess for a moment. Would you expect ten of them to flip because of Dobbs? Or five? How about: one.

READ THE REST.

ON FRIDAY, JUSTICE ARTHUR ENGORON of the New York Supreme Court issued a stunning 92-page ruling slapping former President Donald Trump with a $354 million penalty for multiple fraud-related charges—plus millions more in interest. The decision also bans Trump and his two sons from “serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.” Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were each ordered to pay over $4 million, as well. Coupled with the verdicts against Trump for defaming E. Jean Carroll, that leaves him with a nearly half-a-billion-dollar bill for civil wrongdoing—without even getting to trial on the 91 criminal counts pending against him in four different courts.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! An abbreviated version of Overtime for President’s Day. Here’s an early contender for headline of the year (AP).

🎵On the Jukebox🎵… Maggie Rogers - Don't Forget Me and Paramore - Burning Down the House (Behind The Scenes)

An American Education: Notes from UATX by Noah Rawlings at The New Inquiry.

Trying to teach French… In Saint Louis, Missouri.

Donald P. Bellisario… is about to make a lot of Americans cry.

Larry Hogan really does… Have a purple surfboard. But can Maryland Republicans be trusted? I fear not!

A loophole got New York City man a free hotel stay for five years… until he claimed to own the building (NBC.)

Meanwhile, in East Cleveland… “Authorities say an East Cleveland man pretended to be a prince, duped city leaders and stole $10 million”

Navalny vs. Trump Matt Labash offers a brief tale of the tape.

By the numbers… “James Comer Repeatedly Touted Star Witness In Bogus Biden Impeachment Effort Who Was Just Arrested For Lying About the Bidens to the FBI.”

In local news… A 500 gallon underground gas tank exploded in Sterling, Virginia, killing a volunteer firefighter and wounding ten others.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

—30—