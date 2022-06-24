Jun 24 • 53M
Ben Wittes: Roe/Coups/Guns
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
The Supreme Court reoriented our understanding of fundamental rights today. Now come the fights over the right to travel, and access to FDA-approved drugs. Plus, the former president tried to get the Department of Justice to commit fraud. Ben Wittes joins Charlie for the weekend pod.