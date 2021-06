On today’s Bulwark podcast, Benjamin Wittes joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss #MeToobin, Amy Coney Barrett and court packing, and the President publicly pressuring AG Barr to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden before the election.

